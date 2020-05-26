Save on top-rated Bluetooth speakers for summer at Amazon starting at $24

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Aomais Direct via Amazon is offering a selection of its top-rated Bluetooth Speakers up to 36% off. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Sport II+ model at $27.99. You’d typically pay $40 here with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features include up to 30-hours of playback on a full charge and stereo sound via 20W dual speakers. It also sports an IPX7 waterproof design, which makes it a great pairing with outdoor activities, days by the pool, or trips to the beach this summer. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout is the Aomais Go Bluetooth Speaker at $49.99. This model typically sells for $70 with today’s deal delivering another all-time low. It’s available in various colors and sports an upgraded 40-hour battery life in comparison to the lead deal above. It’s also IPX7-rated for activities near the water. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on Bluetooth speakers from $23.79. You’ll find a variety of styles marked down for today only, making it a great time to upgrade your audio game for this summer.

Aomais Bluetooth Speaker features:

Superior sound two high-performance full range drivers delivered 20W crystal clear sound and dual passive radiators produce balanced bass (Sport II speaker upgraded version more louder sound long Playtime and Bluetooth range)

Life-proof IPX7 waterproof protection Bluetooth speaker against rain dust snow and shock Perfect for home yard beach shower or pool party Durable design great for travel camping boating kayaking outdoor adventure

Long Playtime built-in high-performance li-ion battery up to 30 hours playtime at 50% volume

