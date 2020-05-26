Upgrade to Ameriwood Home’s Candon Desk while it’s $122.50 (Save $65)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Candon Desk for $122.52 shipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and is among some of the lowest Amazon pricing we have tracked in over a year. Whether you want to work in a home office, dorm room or bedroom, Ameriwood Home’s Candon Desk is here to save the day. It measures 30.1- by 45- by 19.5-inches, striking a balance that allows it to fit well in most spaces while also delivering enough room to keep you productive. Along the side owners will find two open shelves and a file drawer, offering plenty of storage for most needs. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.
Outfit your new setup with TechMatte’s $12 Tablet Stand to arm yourself with a secondary screen. It’s ready for everything from an iPad to Nintendo Switch, with a sturdy construction ready to support up to 11-pounds.
If it’s time to upgrade your PC, we’ve got your covered with $200 off the latest Microsoft Surface Pro. This device shakes up the typical laptop form-factor in favor of a 2-in-1 design that sports a built-in kickstand.
Ameriwood Home Candon Desk features:
- Keep everything you need right by your side while you work in your home office, dorm room or bedroom on the Ameriwood Home Condon Desk
- This desk is equipped with Plenty of writing space, 1 letter file drawer and 2 open shelves for all your supplies and paperwork
- 2 people are required for assembly; Assembled dimensions: 30.1 inch H x 45 inch W x 19.5 inch D. Shipping weight is approximately 75.46 pounds
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!