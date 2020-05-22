Upgrade to Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 7 while it’s $200 off at Amazon

- May. 22nd 2020 3:52 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i5/8GB/256GB for $999.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s $200 off the going rate found at retailers like Microsoft and is among some of the best offers we’ve tracked. The latest Surface Pro is armed with a new 10th-generation Intel processor, pushing the lineup even further. It sports both USB-C and USB-A inputs, allowing you to plug in devices using modern or legacy ports. Battery life is rated at 10.5-hours, helping ensure you can get a full day of work done on this 2-in-1 PC. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re willing to shed the traditional PC experience, this ASUS $229 Chromebook is exponentially more affordable. It weighs in a 2.65-pounds and is built to withstand drops from up to 3.9-feet. Just bear in mind you won’t be able to run Windows applications.

Oh, and let’s not forget that the brand-new Surface Go 2 has received its first price cut during Microsoft’s Memorial Day sale. You can currently snatch it up at $160 off, making now a great time to strike if you’ve been considering the most portable Surface product from Microsoft.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features:

  • Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally
  • Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer. Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology
  • More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

