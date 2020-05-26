Bella’s Pro Belgian Flip Waffle Maker drops to $40 for today only (Reg. $70)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker (90091) for $39.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive is regularly $70 and is now $30 off. Today’s offer is also the lowest price we can find. This double Belgian waffle maker features a rotating design for even cooking, non-stick grates, and 1400-watts of power. There’s a handy cord storage to house the cable when not in use and a pre-measured batter cup to prevent overfilling the unit. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you won’t get the stainless steel looks, the Black+Decker Rotating Waffle Maker is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It comes in at under $32 and carries even better ratings. But you can save significantly more with the $18 Oster Belgian Waffle Maker or the Dash Mini Maker at $15. While the latter two options won’t be able to make a pair of waffles at once, user ratings are quite impressive on both and they are much more affordable.

More on the Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker:

Serve tasty breakfasts to friends and family with this BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker. The rotating design helps ensure even cooking, while the pre-measured batter cup prevents overfilling. This BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker features a drip tray that’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and the cord wraps up for simple storage.

