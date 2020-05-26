Govee’s Wi-Fi Water Sensor is a must-have for smart home bathrooms at $14

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Water Sensor for $13.99 Prime shipped with the code CWGS8ZRH at checkout. Normally $20, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever had to worry about water damage in a garage, laundry room, crawl space, basement, bathroom, or kitchen, well, this is the perfect smart home addition for you. It pairs to your Wi-Fi for smartphone notifications but also sports a secondary alarm that will audibly alert you should it detect moisture. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditch the Wi-Fi capabilities and just have a 100dB alarm go off when Govee’s budget-friendly water sensor detects moisture. At just $10 each, you’re saving around $4 here, which can add up if you need multiple sensors.

If you want a dual water + climate sensor, well, Kangaroo has you covered with its recently-released smart home gear. Coming in at $30, the Kangaroo smart water + climate sensor does double duty, reporting both moisture and temperature and allowing you to build routines based off of that.

Govee Wi-Fi Water Sensor features:

Dripping and Leaking Alert: Besides 2 groups of back water detector probes, Our product has one group front probe for water pipe dripping, Name each Wifi water sensor with its location on the cellphone APP like bathrooms, basements, sinks, water heaters to detect leaks from anywhere before they cause costly water damage

Loud Alarm With Mute Button: If Wifi is not available for the gateway temporarily, Each Water Leak sensor features an ultra-loud 100 db alarm, Loud enough to be heard even if leakage happens in basement, press the mute button to mute the sound when you find the leaking place. BATTERY LEVEL DISPLAY is also available on the app

Remote Monitor and Alarm:The water sensors and gateway are paired out of box, connect the gateway to WiFI（PLEASE NOTE THE GATEWAY NOT SUPPORT 5G WIFI) and it will immediately send emails, APP Notification and Alert to your cellphone when water leakage happened, allow you to detect the water leakage while you’re away from home

