Score a new NOMATIC Slim Minimalist Wallet today for just $10 (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the NOMATIC Slim Minimalist Wallet for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20 direct and still fetching as much at Amazon, today’s deal is a straight 50% price drop and the lowest we can find. This wallet can store up to 14 cards, cash, and a key in a thin, minimalist form-factor. Ideal as a front pocket wallet (or not), it also has a notable pull-tab feature which offers extremely fact access to four of your most used cards. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers and ships with lifetime warranty. More details below.

If the brand name and overall fabric-style design aren’t working for you on the NOMATIC, there are more affordable options out there. This Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet is on sale at Amazon for $8 right now and features RFID blocking you won’t find on our lead deal. Otherwise, check out this highly-rated minimalist solution for $6. Neither of these options will ship with a lifetime warranty, but you are saving some cash overall.

While its sale is focused on leather bags, you can score 15% off Pad & Quill’s wallets right now using the promo code you’ll find in its Memorial Day sale event (which ends later today). Then swing by our fashion deal hub for even more.

More on the NOMATIC Slim Minimalist Wallet:

Secure up to 14 cards, your cash and a key in this black Nomatic slim wallet. A pull-tab feature offers on-the-go access to four of your most-used cards. This sleek Nomatic slim wallet maintains a trim profile for easy transportation and provides long-lasting durability.

