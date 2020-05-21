It’s now time for the Pad & Quill Memorial Day sale where you’ll find deep deals on leather MacBook bags and more. This year, P&Q is offering 25% off just about all of its leather bags and folio organizers with free shipping across the board in celebration of Memorial Day. But as usual, 9to5Toys readers will be getting even deeper price drops. Head below for all the details.

Pad & Quill Memorial Day sale:

The Pad & Quill Memorial Day sale is now live and will run through until May 26, 2020. You’ll find everything from leather MacBook bags and satchels to messenger bags, briefs, and gear organizers starting from $45 shipped.

However, you can use code PQ15 at checkout to knock up to 15% off on top of that. This yields some of the best prices we have tracked on Pad & Quill’s handmade leather carriers in quite a while.

Leather MacBook bags and more:

One standout here is the Heritage Leather Satchel Bag. Regularly $395, it is currently marked down to $296.25. But the code above will drop it even further to $251.81 shipped. that’s about 35% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. Along with a padded pocket large enough for up to 16-inches of MacBook Pro (or other laptops), it is made of full-grain, American bridle leather with UV-resistant stitching and a “soft leather” interior. Other features include a quick-access newspaper pocket, padded shoulder strap, brass hardware, rivet-style closure, and a secure interior zippered compartment. The usual 25-year warranty and 30-day money back promise apply here as well.

You can browse through the rest of the leather MacBook bags in the Pad & Quill Memorial Day sale right here. And remember, the promo code can also be used on anything sitewide for an additional 15% off at checkout.

More on the Heritage Leather Satchel Bag:

There is something to be said for a design that sparks curiosity and wonder. We think the Roll Top Leather Satchel is a bag that will supply all the curiosity you could need while at the same time boasting amazing practicality. In other words, a work of art that is also your daily laptop carry bag. Designed with a roll-top leather opening and closure, this leather bag eschews the common buckle and strap in favor of a water-proof rolling closure. Every time you feel and open this bag you’ll be reminded of it’s romantic design and stunning leather quality.

