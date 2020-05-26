Oakley updates your sunglasses with 20% off popular styles + free shipping

For a limited time only, Oakley is offering 20% off select sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Holbrook Mix Sunglasses are on sale for $149 and originally was priced at $186. These sunglasses have a classic style that look great on an array of face shapes. They also feature a prizm lens that allows you to see clearly and enhance color. Its lightweight and durable frame is perfect for outdoor events and everyday wear. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Oakley or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Split Shot Sunglasses $173 (Orig. $216)
- Holbrook Mix Sunglasses $149 (Orig. $186)
- Mainlink Performance Sunglasses $165 (Orig. $206)
- Apparition Sunglasses $157 (Orig. $196)
- Double Edge Sunglasses $157 (Orig. $196)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Frogskins Sunglasses $85 (Orig. $106)
- Outspace Sunglasses $141 (Orig. $176)
- Evzero Ascent Sunglasses $141 (Orig. $176)
- Latch Sunglasses $133 (Orig. $166)
- …and even more deals…
