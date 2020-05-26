Vineyard Vines refreshes your wardrobe with up to 70% off shorts, polos, more

- May. 26th 2020 12:32 pm ET

For 1-day only, Vineyard Vines offers up to 70% off sale styles with promo code TODAY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. Update your summer style with the men’s Printed Sankaty Performance Polo Shirt that features sweat-wicking and breathable material. This shirt is great for golfing, work, or everyday activities. It can also easily be dressed up or down with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. Originally priced at $90, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $38. Find the rest of our top picks below.

For women, the Pop Embroidered Shift Dress is marked down to $63 and originally was priced at $148. This shift dress features a flattering design and will pair perfectly with sandals or heels.

