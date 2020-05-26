X-ray vision awaits in Walabot’s DIY Plus Wall Scanner: $66.50 (25% off)

- May. 26th 2020 1:07 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Walabot DIY Plus Advanced Wall Scanner for $66.48 shipped. That’s over 25% off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in months. This Android accessory lets you actually see what’s lurking behind your walls. You’ll be ready to find studs, pipes, wires, and the list goes on. It can find objects nestled up to 4-inches behind a wall. Support for drywall, lath, and plaster walls help ensure it’ll be a great fit for homes of almost any age. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t need to actually see what’s behind your walls? This 4-in-1 stud finder is $31 and is what I have around the house. Unlike many stud finders, this actually checks a wall’s density instead of (poorly) relying on magnets to detect nails in a stud. It’s Amazon’s best-selling stud finder.

Now that you’re ready to tackle any wall-hanging decor in your home, it may be time to spruce up a room with Ameriwood Home’s Candon Desk. We just found it on sale for $65 off, allowing you to scoop it up for $122.50.

Walabot DIY Plus Advanced Wall Scanner features:

  • See it, don’t hear it! Use cutting-edge technology to see clearly inside your walls. Don’t just rely on a ‘beep’.
  • See wooden studs, metal studs, pipes and wires.
  • See movement and locate pests inside walls.
  • Works on drywall and lath & plaster walls.

Walabot

