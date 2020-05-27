At $1.50 Prime shipped, this 100-pack of 4-inch zip ties is a steal (Save 65%)

Amazon is offering the 100-pack of YIBIDINAY 4-inch Cable Zip Ties for $1.68 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 65% off what you’d spend on the competition and is the best price we’ve tracked. Chances are high that you’ve got some cables around the house that could be tidied up. With a hundred zip ties at your side, you’ll have everything needed to make the wires in your home look better than ever. Each cable tie in this package sports 18-pounds of tensile strength and can withstand temperatures ranging from -40- to 185-degrees Fahrenheit. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

A quick look at Amazon’s best-selling cable ties paints a very clear picture that it’s next to impossible to beat the value found above. That being said, if you’re interested in reusable ties, you can grab a 60-pack for $7 to ensure that you won’t need to buy more for the foreseeable future.

Need a pocketable way to cut used cable ties? Swing by our recently published deal on CRKT’s HVAS folding pocket knife. It’s fallen to a new low of $38, making now a great time to strike.

YIBIDINAY 4-inch Cable Zip Ties features:

Made with industrial strength 6/6 Nylon

100 4 inch pieces

18 lbs. tensile strength

Working temperature: -40 to 85 degrees C or -40 to 185 degrees F

Strong cable ties usable in many applications

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!