CRKT’s HVAS folding pocket knife has a lifetime warranty at a new low of $38

- May. 27th 2020 1:06 pm ET

Amazon is offering the CRKT HVAS Folding Pocket Knife at $37.79 shipped. Normally around $50 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best price available. Offering a 3.3-inch blade, this pocket knife is the perfect package companion. It’ll be great for opening up boxes, cutting open boxes, or just general use. CRKT offers a lifetime warranty that covers any defect in workmanship for the length that you own the knife, ensuring that it’ll last nearly forever. It has a locking liner that will keep the knife blade from collapsing during use, which will make sure that you stay safe. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of shoppers.

Opt for the Tac-Force Folding Pocket Knife at $7 Prime shipped to save a ton of cash. While it doesn’t include CRKT’s lifetime warranty or high-quality blade, this option is great for those on a tighter budget.

Looking for the best multi-tool? We have a roundup of our favorites with prices from under $5 including Gerber, Leatherman, and more.

CRKT HVAS Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • Field Strip Technology
  • Glass Reinforced Nylon Injection Molded Handle
  • Locking Liner
  • Designed by Jesper Voxnaes in Loegstrup, Denmark

