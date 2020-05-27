Protect your home from mold with a 50-pint dehumidifier at $70 off

- May. 27th 2020 12:50 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $220, today’s offer is $70 in savings, matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. This model can remove up to 50-pints of moisture from the air per day helping to keep your home/office free of mold and mildew. A drain hose is included so you can run the machine even longer than the 1.6-gallon water tank provides on its own. LED indicators, an adjustable humidistat, and Energy Star certification round out the feature set. This model carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

If the 50-pint model above is overkill for your needs, give the Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier a shot. While it won’t cover as large a space, if it’s a small home office or something of the type, its $45 price tag and 4+ star rating from over 7,300 Amazon customers is worth a close look.

We are also still tracking Coway’s HEPA Air Purifier at a 2020 all-time low and be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more deals on items for around the house.

More on the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier:

Protect your home from mildew and mold with this white Insignia dehumidifier. The full-function electronic controls coupled with an LED screen offers easy operation, while the rear hose outlet supports continuous drainage. This 50-pint Insignia dehumidifier is portable for easy placement and boasts a power on-and-off timer to help conserve energy.

