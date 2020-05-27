DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of Architectural Digest Magazine for $5.75 with free delivery. No discount code required. Listed at a regular price of $23 per year, this one sells for closer to $30 at Amazon in physical form and is now at the lowest price we can find. This limited time offer is only available for the next 48-hours, so jump on it now if you’re interested. There is no sales tax, auto-renewals or shipping fees at DiscountMags. More details below.

While Amazon has plenty of digital magazines on sale for $5 right now, including Architectural Digest for Kindle, a physical copy is still listed at $30 for one-year or $5 for 6-months. Needless to say, the DiscountMags offer is your best bet by a long-shot.

Architectural Digest covers everything from interior and exterior design and is a notable resource for “ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts.” There also gorgeous photography and articles based on lavish homes and famous paces.

More on Architectural Digest Magazine:

The definitive design magazine, Architectural Digest takes you inside the world’s most beautiful homes. With stunning photography and the best writers, it is the premier interior design magazine, featuring classic and contemporary styles. Your subscription includes the annual special issues: Before & After and Designers Own Homes. Known for showcasing extravagant homes, Architectural Digest magazine regularly features the homes of the rich and famous, including billionaire bankers, famous actors, musicians, and more. These showcases present the most extravagant and lavish accomplishments in the design world, so the magazine is more of an entertainment source than a resource for people looking to design on a budget.

