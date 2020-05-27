Create the ultimate home theater with this TV backlight kit for $15 (Orig. $20)

Missing the movie theater experience? If you would like to recreate the magic at home, the Monster Mounts Home Theater TV LED Backlight Kit is a must-have upgrade. These lights make your screen seem bigger and enhance image clarity. You can get them now for $14.99 (Orig. $19.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Designed to be placed behind any wall-mounted or freestanding TV, these LEDs provide bias lighting. Essentially, the lights mimic whatever colors are displayed on the screen.

This has two positive effects: it tricks your brain into thinking the picture is much larger, and reduces the contrast between your bright TV and the dark wall. Your eyes will be eternally grateful.

This kit from Monster Mounts makes it easy to set up bias lighting. It includes one LED strip that measures 19.7 inches long and a smart remote.

To get started, you simply attach the lights to the back of your TV using the supplied adhesive tape. The LEDs can produce 16 static colors, and there are four dynamic modes that can be controlled using the remote.

You can power the lights from any USB output, and they work with screens of any size.

Normally priced at $19.99, the two strip kit is now 25% off MSRP at $14.99 with free shipping. Need more lights? You can grab the kit with four strips for $21.99 (Orig. $29.99).

