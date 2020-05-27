Fossil’s Copeland Stainless Steel and Leather Watch strikes $59 (Save $60)

- May. 27th 2020 1:02 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Copeland Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $59 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s up to $60 off and is within $11 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish watch is comprised of stainless steel, genuine leather, and has a case size of 42mm. Water-resistance reaches 165-feet, ensuring it can handle a swim or being worn in the shower. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need a dark watch to add to your collection? BUREI’s Minimalist Wrist Watch should do the trick for $23 when clipping the on-page coupon. It sports a 41mm design and is ready to “withstand splashes and sweat.”

Looking for a hybrid smartwatch? Swing by our roundup of Withings wearables priced from $120 to find the best option for you. Having worn the very-affordable Withings Activité Steel in the past, I can highly-recommend this brand’s offerings.

Fossil Copeland Watch features:

  • Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported
  • Black plated stainless steel case with Black sunray dial, Roman numerals and stick indices
  • Genuine luggage brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands
  • Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling

