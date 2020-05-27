Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch drops to $140 (Save 30%), more from $120

Amazon currently offers the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $139.95 shipped. Saving you 30% from its $200 going rate, today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention and is the third-best price we’ve seen to date. Standout features that have made their way to the Steel HR include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25-days of battery life, and water resistance up to 50-meters. Plus, as a fitness-focused smartwatch, you’ll find smart notifications plus the usual roster of health-related features alongside more noteworthy inclusions like V02 max estimation. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. In our hands-on review, we found that it “checks the boxes that we were looking for in a fitness tracking watch.” More deals and details below.

Other Withings deals:

Or if you’re in the market for a more typical fitness tracker, right now the best-selling Fitbit Charge 3 is on sale as well. At Amazon you’ll save 24%, bringing the price down to an Amazon low of $99.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch specifically designed for your workout, featuring heart rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking, connected GPS and a Fitness Level assessment via VO2 Max estimation. All of these advanced features are housed in a classic timepiece that goes the distance with water resistance up to 50m, a long-life battery of up to 25 days, and a durable stainless steel case.

