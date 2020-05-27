Minger’s app-enabled 33-foot LED string lights drop 50% to $8 Prime shipped

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 33-foot Smart LED String Lights for $7.99 Prime shipped with the code WDZ4TW63 at checkout. This is 50% off the regular rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Powered by a simple USB port, this LED string light kit is the perfect upgrade for any home decor. The lights themselves are waterproof, and you’ll be able to power them easily through either a USB wall outlet or even a portable battery. Plus, if you place this strip in a hard-to-reach place, the smartphone app gives you control over brightness, power state, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the USB power and smarts to save some cash. This 2-pack of 16-foot LED string lights is available for $6 Prime shipped. You’ll get a remote to control them, which can work well in lieu of no smartphone app.

For something that changes color, GE’s Alexa-enabled RGB Light Strip is down to an all-time low of $45. Normally $80, this is a killer deal on a voice-controlled RGB LED strip.

Govee 33-foot Smart LED String Light features:

Enjoy a Beautiful Life: 33ft led string light creates a romantic, warm and pleasant atmosphere that will make your home, party, wedding, Christmas, holiday more enjoyable.

USB+ Adapter, Economy and Security: The UL-certified adapter has low power consumption and will not overheat even after long-term use. In addition, you can connect the USB port directly to a portable power bank or computer and use it wherever you like. No need to pay for batteries.

APP Control: It is recommended to use the bluetooth app within 32.8ft. You can choose 8 light modes, brightness adjustment levels, and timing function.

