GE’s Alexa-enabled Color Light Strip drops to all-time low at $45 (Save $35)

Amazon is currently offering C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip for $44.98 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer saves you 44%, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, it’s on sale for $5 more at Best Buy. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside dimmable capabilities. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s compatible with plenty of different smart home ecosystems, so whether it’s Alexa, Assistant, or a smartphone, you’re covered. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More details below.

Bring some ambiance into your home on a budget with TP-Link’s Kasa RGB Smart Light Bulb instead. This option ditches the strip design in favor of a typical bulb form-factor and sells for $28 at Amazon. It’ll integrate with your Alexa and Assistant setup just the same as the featured deal, but for less cash.

This morning we spotted eufy’s 2K Video Doorbell on sale for $100 alongside additional offers from $20. That’s on top of Honeywell’s smart thermostat bundled with an Echo Dot at $69. Or if HomeKit is more your speed, Aqara’s smart plugs, sensors, other accessories are up to 24% off starting at $14.

C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip features:

Create the perfect mood with this GE C full-color smart LED light strip. Millions of color options offer vast customization choices, and the tunable white light option syncs with your body’s sleep cycle. This GE C full-color LED light strip features Bluetooth technology and an iOS and Android-compatible app for hands-free usage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!