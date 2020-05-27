Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week discounts RYOBI, DEWALT, and Milwaukee tools

Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week features a wide-ranging sale on DIY essentials from DEWALT, Ryobi, Milwaukee, and many more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Homeowner’s Starter Kit for $89.97. That’s down $39 from the regular going rate and $9 less than our previous mention. RYOBI includes everything you need here for basic DIY tasks around the house, including a drill, various hand tools, a wall charger, and battery. Consider grabbing this deal if you’re looking to tackle various projects this summer, or know someone who is moving into a home or apartment for the first time. Rated 3.8/5 stars. You’ll find additional top picks below or feel free to jump into the entire sale here.

Another standout today, albeit certainly pricier, is the DEWALT 7-tool Combo Kit for $499. There’s $1,200 worth of originally-priced value here, although this bundle typically sells at $800 or so. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. If you’re serious about your home projects, upgrading to this combo kit from the lead deal above may be worth your time. You’ll receive multiple drills, saws, grinders, and more with this bundle, alongside three batteries and a wall charger. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

One other notable deal is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vaccum Kit for $179. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 and today’s deal represents the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. This RYOBI shop vac departs from other options on the market with its fully cordless design, instead relying on a robust 9Ah lithium battery. Of course, that same battery can be used to power other 18V products in RYOBI’s lineup. You’ll receive a charger, various accessories, the battery, and a vacuum with purchase. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

RYOBI Homeowner’s Starter Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Homeowner’s Starter Kit. This 18-Volt Homeowner’s Starter Kit has a variety of tools to meet all basic homeowner DIY needs. It has an 18-Volt Drill/Driver with a 2-speed gearbox and 24-position clutch along with a battery and charger. A 7-piece black oxide drilling kit stored in a case for easy organization. It includes a variety of hand tools such as a Philips screwdriver, slotted screwdriver, and long-nose pliers.

