Le Creuset’s steel stockpot now matching Amazon low at $88 (multiple colors)

Amazon is now offering the 10-quart Le Creuset Stockpot in multiple colors for $87.95 shipped. Matched at Bed Bath and Beyond. Regularly $110, this is a straight 20% off and matching the Amazon all-time low. These high-end stock pots are constructed from heavy-gauge carbon steel and feature a porcelain enamel finish with an interior that “resists flavor absorption and staining.” A stainless steel rim prevents chipping and cracking and helps to hold the tight-fitting lid in place. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying for the brand name with today’s lead deal and there are stockpots out there for less. If this 8-quart model at $35 won’t cut it for you, check out the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Stainless 4-Piece Set. It includes a stockpot, steaming accessories, and more for $67 shipped and carries even better ratings than today’s Le Creuset.

Be sure to give the new Olive Branch Le Creuset gear a closer look right here, then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounts. You’ll find deals on everything from electric toothbrushes and DIY tools to bike racks, additional kitchenware, and more.

More on the Le Creuset Stockpot:

Convenient quick heating and superior heat distribution

Tight-fitting lid locks in moisture

A stainless steel rim around the top edge prevents chipping and cracking

Constructed from heavy-gauge carbon steel with a durable and colorful porcelain enamel finish

Easy-to-clean interior resists flavor absorption and staining

