Le Creuset has a new Easter collection as well as a fresh Olive Branch design that would make a beautiful statement when added to any table or kitchen. The collection features over 100 items and prices start at just $6. Better yet? Le Creuset also just released a new Stone color that can be used year-round and it has luxurious gold details. Le Creuset is also currently giving a free gift with purchase and free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Head below the jump to find our top picks from the new Le Creuset Easter collection.

Le Creuset Olive Branch Collection

The Olive Branch collection from Le Creuset is stunning. They’re just four items in the new line including a serving bowl, platter, casserole dish, and a saucier. Prices start at just $60 and go up to $250. Our favorite item from the Olive Brach collection is the Heritage Rectangle Casserole Dish. This covered casserole container is a convenient way to transport dishes to parties, potlucks, and picnics. It also has a lid that locks in moisture and it’s dishwasher safe for an easy clean up.

Another standout is the Olive Branch Collection Multi Bowl that will be great for hosting summer gatherings and more. It’s a great salad serving dish and also nice for preparing dishes as well. It’s also made of stoneware that blocks moisture absorption to prevent cracking or rippling, so it will stay looking nice for years to come. This would also make a great gift idea and it’s priced at $60.

Le Creuset Easter Line

Easter is right around the corner and the Le Creuset line has everything you need for festivities. Eggs are obviously a huge hit this season and the Deviled Egg Platter is a no-brainer. There is room to fit two dozen eggs and it features a glazed interior that easily releases foods for a cleanup that’s a breeze. It’s also dishwasher safe, comes in an array of color options, and is priced at $50.

Another way to spruce up your Easter table is with the beautiful Flower Cocotte. It features a stainless steel top that’s heat-resistant and it also prevents chipping. The cocotte is priced at $150 and also comes in several color options.

Which item from Le Creuset’s Easter line is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Pottery Barn Easter Collection that offers adorable baskets and goodies from just $4.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!