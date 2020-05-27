As with more and more battery-powered devices make their ways into our lives, many of them make us question why it took so long to cut the cord. In many regards Dyson has cornered the market on that mindshare when it comes to cord-free vacuums, but that’s not stopping LG from pushing ahead with its newest competitive offering. The next-generation LG CordZero Stick Vacuum sports the company’s “most advanced suction power across a range of floor types,” clocking in at 200-watts. It’s also backed by a 10-year warranty and features user-replaceable batteries that equip owners with up to 120-minutes of floor-cleaning time. Continue reading to learn more.

LG CordZero aims to clean for 10+ years

Armed with 200-watts of power, LG CordZero would like to show your existing vacuum the door. Controls are laid out in such a way that power levels and on/off functionality can be pressed instead of held like the triggers found on Dyson vacuums. If you thought LG CordZero looks a tad short, it’s because it features an adjustable, telescopic wand that adds 9.5-inches of height once extended. This way it takes up less storage when not in use.

Two rechargeable batteries are included, each of which delivers up to 60-minutes of runtime. They are dead-simple to swap when you run out of power, and LG encourages it in order to achieve 2-hours of suction at a time. A bundled charging dock can be wall-mounted or even stand on its own. In addition to topping off the vacuum, a secondary charge slot is there for recharging the included battery.

“When we first launched CordZero, it was a game-changing addition to LG’s portfolio of healthier home solutions, and this next-generation Kompressor delivers high performance and new functionality that enables people to clean their homes better, faster, and more efficiently,” said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA.

Pricing and availability

The latest and greatest LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum has a price tag of $699 and can be found at LG.com. It’s available for order there now with an Amazon listing rolling out soon. Best Buy also sells LG CordZero and the new model is already $100 off there.

9to5Toys’ Take

While Dyson does allow owners to replace batteries, it’s pitched as only something that should be done when it has reached the end of its lifecycle. I love that the LG CordZero lineup takes a different approach and actually encourages swapping throughout usage. This is a great way to ensure the vacuum has a backup that’s ready to go without needing to wait several hours for it to be topped back off.

Having used a similar vacuum for around a year, I am quick to recommend cutting the cord to anyone. It’s liberating to be able to clean up a mess without lugging a traditional vacuum around or needing to find a power source. Another perk is the versatility that allows this form-factor to shape-shift into a cleaner that’s ready for the car, boat, or home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!