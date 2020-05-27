AirPods get grip and a clip with Twelve South AirSnap for under $21 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South AirSnap in Scarlet for $20.85 shipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. I’ll be the first person to tell you how great AirPods are. I’m using them right now, but the case can be downright slippery. This stylish offering from Twelve South adds grip and a clip to first and second-generation AirPods, paving the way for you to attach them to almost anything. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you love retro gaming, elago’s AW5 AirPods Case Cover is an alternative worth considering at $12. Its design clearly mimics a Nintendo Game Boy. While not made by Twelve South, elago is a reputable and well-known brand that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Oh, and while we’re talking Twelve South, be sure to check out our post covering its Memorial Day sale. While not every product is still available at a discount, items like AirFly Pro are, allowing you to lock-in savings as you build out your collection.

Twelve South AirSnap features:

Compatible with AirPods and Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. Pairing light is visible and unobstructed with both models of cases

Incorporated clip keeps AirPods attached to your bag or backpack

Strong snap closure keeps AirPods secure when on the go

Bottom cut-out for convenient charging

