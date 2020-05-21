Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale offers savings on new Apple accessories, more

Twelve South has launched its annual Memorial Day sale today, discounting a number of popular Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the AirFly Pro at $44.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $55 at retailers like Amazon where we’ve seen it as low as $50 in the past. AirFly Pro departs from the previous-generation with new high-end features like the ability to pair two sets of wireless headphones and over 16-hours of battery life. You can use the AUX-in adapter with your car, boat, or various other non-Bluetooth audio components. It’s a great option if you have multiple kids looking to pair up wireless headphones with an iPad, for example. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You can check out the entire sale here or hit the jump for additional deals from Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale.

Another standout is Twelve South’s AirSnap Pro at $34.99. While just $5 off, this nifty carrying case for your AirPods Pro has rarely been discounted, in fact just once before at Amazon. This handmade accessory is made from “premium top-grain leather” and offers a clip-on design that can be attached to your backpack, gym bag, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale for additional deals on rarely discounted accessories and more. You’ll also want to swing by our constantly updating smartphone accessories guide for additional deals on essential iPhone and Android add-ons.

Twelve South AirFly Pro features:

NO MORE CORDS: Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don’t have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight.

NEVER RUN OUT OF BATTERY LIFE: AirFly Pro has a battery life of 16+ hours to cover even the longest flight. If you forget to charge before take of, AirFly Pro can be used while charging with the included cable.

TRANSMIT / RECEIVE WITHOUT WIRES: AirFly Pro has a 10m/33ft reach so you can relax with plenty of space to enjoy your content.

