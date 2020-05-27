Write unlimited notes with the reusable Rocketbook Fusion Notebook Set: $70 (Orig. $85)

Studies show that writing notes by hand promotes better creative thinking and memory. With the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Set, you can copy your handwritten notes to the cloud for storage and then wipe each page clean. You can get a set of two notebooks and matching pens now for just $69.99 (Orig. $85) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Rated at 4.5 stars on Amazon, this innovative notebook contains 42 pages, including seven layouts. The weekly planner and monthly calendar help you to keep track of upcoming events, while the dot grid is perfect for sketching out ideas. You also get lined pages for notes, a task list, and a dedicated OKR goal table.

When you fill each page, you simply open the Rocketbook app on your phone and scan the content. Within seconds, your notes are uploaded to your cloud accounts. It works with Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Slack, OneNote, and other platforms.

Assuming you used a Pilot FriXion pen, you can then simply wipe each page clean with a damp cloth. It’s like having a pocket-sized whiteboard that you can use over and over again.

Worth $85, this set includes two Executive notebooks, two FriXion pens, two cloths, and two penholders for $69.99. You can choose from eight colors: Red, Gray, Green, Blue, Teal, Orange, Black, and Scarlet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!