Movies from $6: A Beautiful Planet 4K, John Wick 1-3, Lord of the Rings, more

Amazon is offering the A Beautiful Planet 4K Blu-ray on sale for $16.40 Prime shipped. Normally $20, and going for as much at Best Buy, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering insane visuals of our planet, this Blu-ray is probably one of the best ways to travel the Earth right now. Narrated by Jennifer Lawrence, this documentary takes a look at humanity’s impact on the earth. The footage comes from the International Space Station, giving a bird’s eye view of our stunning planet. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more great deals on Blu-rays.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

More about A Beautiful Planet:

Narrated by Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence, A Beautiful Planet is a breathtaking portrait of Earth from space, providing a unique perspective and increased understanding of our planet and galaxy as never seen before. Made in cooperation with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the film features stunning footage of our magnificent blue planet – and the effects humanity has had on it over time – captured by the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). From space, Earth blazes at night with the electric intensity of human expansion – a direct visualization of our changing world. But it is within our power to protect the planet. As we continue to explore and gain knowledge of our galaxy, we also develop a deeper connection to the place we all call home.

