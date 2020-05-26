Apple’s biggest movie bundle of the year so far starts at $10, $1 rentals, more

Apple is kicking off Tuesday with a huge movie bundle sale alongside the usual selection of $5 discounted titles, and this week’s $1 HD rental. This time around we’re seeing notable prices on trilogies and more, making it a great time to load up your library with fresh content. You can find all of our top picks below.
Bundle deals abound in this week’s movie sale
Apple has a number of movie bundles on sale today offering the largest selection of titles we’ve seen so far in 2020. You’ll find everything from action to comedy, drama, animated films, and more all included below. Here is a selection of our top picks from this week’s sale.
- Best of the 90s 10-film: $50 (Reg. $100)
- 2000s Must-own Action 10-film: $50 (Reg. $80)
- X-Men Collection: $60 (Reg. $80)
- Best of the 80s 10-film: $50 (Reg. $100)
- Batman 4-film: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Clint Eastwood 10-film: $50 (Reg. $80)
- 2000s Must-own Comedy 10-film: $50 (Reg. $80)
- Spider-Man Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Batman 80th Anniversary 18-film: $60 (Reg. $100+)
- The Dark Knight Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Tarantino 6-film Bundle: $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Super-Man 6-film Collection: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Anchorman Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Austin Powers Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Lethal Weapon 4-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tomb Raider Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Lord of the Rings Trilogy: $28 (Reg. $40)
- Twilight Complete Saga: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Naked Gun Trilogy: $18 (Reg. $30)
- Rush Hour Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
- 4-film Family Adventure Bundle: $10 (Reg. $40)
Other notable deals include
- Yesterday: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Ben Affleck The Way Back: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Unforgiven: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Sanctum: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Ghost Story: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Thirst: $5 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental of the week is Small Foot. Starring Channing Tatum and James Corden, this title typically rents for over $5 and has collected a positive Rotten Tomatoes rating to date.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!