Apple’s biggest movie bundle of the year so far starts at $10, $1 rentals, more

- May. 26th 2020 8:43 am ET

0

Apple is kicking off Tuesday with a huge movie bundle sale alongside the usual selection of $5 discounted titles, and this week’s $1 HD rental. This time around we’re seeing notable prices on trilogies and more, making it a great time to load up your library with fresh content. You can find all of our top picks below.

Bundle deals abound in this week’s movie sale

Apple has a number of movie bundles on sale today offering the largest selection of titles we’ve seen so far in 2020. You’ll find everything from action to comedy, drama, animated films, and more all included below. Here is a selection of our top picks from this week’s sale.

Other notable deals include

This week’s $1 HD rental of the week is Small Foot. Starring Channing Tatum and James Corden, this title typically rents for over $5 and has collected a positive Rotten Tomatoes rating to date.

