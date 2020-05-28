Amazon 1-day Green Toys sale up to 30% off with deals starting from $4

- May. 28th 2020 7:53 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off select Green Toys summer favorites. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and carries 4+ star ratings. With prices starting from just over $4, this is great time to score some new toys for the kids or knock some upcoming birthday gifts off your list. You’ll find everything from vehicle playsets, to bath/pool toys, and even some early development learning kits in today’s sale. Head below the fold to check out our top picks from the sale and more.

Today’s Gold Box Green Toys Deals:

Green Toys are very highly-rated and, as the name suggests, are made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic. For more environmentally friendly gear, be sure to keep a close eye on our daily Green Deals roundups.

But if your kids are too big for Green Toys, head over to our latest LEGO roundup where you’ll find plenty of building kits from $13 as well as the Creative Toolbox coding kits at 20% off.

More on the Green Toys Ferry Boat:

  • Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic
  • Safe and durable for indoor and outdoor play
  • No BPA, phthalates, PVC, or external coatings
  • Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
  • This 3 piece set includes the Ferry Boat and 2 Mini Cars

