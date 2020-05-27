LEGO’s BOOST Creative Toolbox coding kit is $128 (20% off), more from $13

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the LEGO BOOST Creative Toolbox for $127.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $160, like you’ll find directly from LEGO as well as at Target, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best offer to date. This 847-piece LEGO kit differs from the usual creation with an emphasis on STEAM and helping builders learn to code. Connecting to iOS and Android devices, you’ll be able to assemble a variety of robots and other models which can be controlled thanks to the included motors and sensors. Or you could even add some motorized capabilities to another set, like the new Haunted House ride. We previously highlighted it as one of our favorite coding kits, as well. Head below for additional LEGO deals from $13.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Speaking of STEAM, LEGO just made its entire collection of coding and education kits available to the public. Previously you’d have to order through a school or learning institution in order to get your hands on these kits, but not anymore. Get all the details right here.

LEGO BOOST Creative Toolbox features:

Combine the versatile LEGO building system with advanced technology to boost your creativity with the awesome LEGO BOOST creative toolbox. Experience a moving and talking robot – a robust, versatile rover with different tool attachments including a spring-loaded shooter.

