AmazonBasics Hardshell Spinner Suitcase drops to $26 shipped (Reg. $40)

- May. 28th 2020 11:20 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Hardshell Spinner Suitcase in the color silver for $26.46 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it’s regularly priced at $40. This suitcase features built-in TSA locks and wheels as well as a spacious interior to hold your essentials. Its 360-degree spinner wheels make it easy to get to your destination and it has a telescopic handle for convenience. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 470 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Easily identify your bag when traveling with the Travelon Set of 2 Luggage Tags for just $5.25 Prime shipped. These tags come in an array of color options and features a durable strap to withstand TSA bumps and tosses. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 200 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out Amazon’s Luggage Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bags from just $15.50.

AmazonBasics Hardshell Suitcase features:

  • 22.8 inch hard-shell travel luggage case with brushed metallic finish
  • Can be used as a carry-on but spacious enough for the essentials
  • Multiple compartments with straps and zippers
  • 360-degree dual spinner wheels for easy mobility
  • Adjustable, telescopic handle
  • Recessed TSA lock for security

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author