Amazon slashes up to 50% off Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bags, now from $15.50

Amazon is offering a wide variety of Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bags for up to 50% off. Our top pick is the Osprey Arcane Tote Backpack for $66.44 shipped. That’s $43 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Osprey’s stylish bag shakes up what’s expected from backpacks by adding tote handles to its form-factor. This allows owners to easily carry it in an entirely different way and perhaps stow a heaping amount of items that traditionally wouldn’t fit when wearing it as a backpack. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale from $15.50.
More bags on sale:
- Fossil Convertible Backpack $99 (Reg. $198)
- Timbuk2 Mason Duffel $135.50 (Reg. $165)
- Cocoon Wrap Case $15.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Osprey Aphelia Laptop Backpack $81 (Reg. $100)
- Osprey Quasar Laptop Backpack $68 (Reg. $90)
- Osprey Hikelite 18 Hiking Backpack $71 (Reg. $85)
- Osprey Stratos 36 Hiking Backpack $123 (Reg. $170)
- Osprey Ozone 28-inch Wheeled Luggage $244 (Reg. $300+)
- Fossil Buckner Small Convertible Backpack $79 (Reg. $105)
- Fossil Haskell Utility Brief $83.50 (Reg. $135)
- View all…
If you haven’t spotted the perfect bag, don’t forget to peruse our Memorial Day roundup. Many options are still on sale and you can find styles priced as low as $23.
Osprey Arcane Tote Backpack features:
- Over-the-shoulder tote bag converts to backpack-style with top zip access to main compartment
- Padded laptop and document sleeve
- Front panel shove-it pocket for stashing small items or tuckaway tote straps
- Large zippered front panel scratch-free pocket
- Quick-release aluminum security hook on harness straps
