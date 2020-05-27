Amazon slashes up to 50% off Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bags, now from $15.50

Amazon is offering a wide variety of Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bags for up to 50% off. Our top pick is the Osprey Arcane Tote Backpack for $66.44 shipped. That’s $43 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Osprey’s stylish bag shakes up what’s expected from backpacks by adding tote handles to its form-factor. This allows owners to easily carry it in an entirely different way and perhaps stow a heaping amount of items that traditionally wouldn’t fit when wearing it as a backpack. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale from $15.50.

More bags on sale:

If you haven’t spotted the perfect bag, don’t forget to peruse our Memorial Day roundup. Many options are still on sale and you can find styles priced as low as $23.

Osprey Arcane Tote Backpack features:

Over-the-shoulder tote bag converts to backpack-style with top zip access to main compartment

Padded laptop and document sleeve

Front panel shove-it pocket for stashing small items or tuckaway tote straps

Large zippered front panel scratch-free pocket

Quick-release aluminum security hook on harness straps

