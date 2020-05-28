Score two 10.1-inch Echo Show Smart Displays for $360 or less ($100+ off)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Echo Show (2nd Generation) Smart Displays for $359.99 shipped with the code SHOW2PACK at checkout. Also available at Kohl’s with an additional $40 in Kohl’s Cash. Normally $230 each or $460 for both, you’re saving $100 here (or $140 with Kohl’s Cash) and today’s deal is right in line with the best pricing that we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. The Echo Show offers a 10.1-inch display and stereo sound, meaning that it’s great for watching videos in the kitchen or enjoying some SiriusXM as you cook. Plus, the built-in camera lets you video call friends and family to help with social distancing. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prefer Google’s Assistant for your smart displays? The JBL Link View is available for $100 right now, which is $200 down from its regular going rate. You’ll get an 8-inch screen here, but keep the stereo speakers, making it the perfect cooking companion.

However, if you’re in the market to save even more, but still want Amazon’s Alexa for your smart assistant, we have you covered. The Echo Show 5 is available for $60 in refurbished condition. Offering a 5-inch screen, feature-wise this is identical to the larger Echo Show in today’s lead deal. You’ll just lose out on screen size and audio quality mostly.

Amazon Echo Show features:

Premium speakers with Dolby processing let you stream music and books in crisp, stereo sound. With a vibrant 10.1″ HD screen for watching videos, movies, and TV shows in a new fabric design.

Make video calls to anyone with Skype, the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show.

Ask Alexa to see lyrics and album art with Amazon Music. See weather forecasts, calendars, to-do lists, and your favorite playlists.

Watch award-winning movies and shows from Prime Video, music videos from Vevo, or live TV and sports with a Hulu subscription.

