JBL’s Link View sports an 8-inch Assistant-enabled screen for $100 ($200 off)

Verizon Wireless is offering the JBL Link View Assistant-enabled Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. This is down from its $300 going rate at Best Buy and matches our last mention. Today’s deal is the best available. The JBL Link View packs Google Assistant for a fantastic smart home experience. The 8-inch display can showcase recipes, smart home control, music, YouTube, and more. I have the smaller Nest Home Hub in the kitchen and my wife loves using it to set timers for cooking, ask it questions for when things expire, and other general inquiries. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Prefer Alexa or just want something a little more budget-friendly? The Echo Show 5 is a great option. With a 5-inch screen and Alexa’s smart home operating system, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 in refurbished condition for $60 shipped, which is an additional 40% in savings from today’s lead deal.

Regardless of which smart display you buy, the eufy 2K Video Doorbell is a great buy. It works with both Alexa and Assistant and is down to $100 right now.

JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display features:

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

