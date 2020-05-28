Google Pixel 3a XL hits best price yet from $270 when activated today

Best Buy is offering Google Pixel 3a XL from $269.99 shipped. You’ll have to activate today to lock-in that price and additional fees may apply. That said, this device typically retails for upwards of $479 and we previously saw it at $319. So even with any additional fees, we’re still talking about a very notable deal. Google’s Pixel 3a XL arrives with a 6-inch OLED display that’s powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 670 CPU. You’ll find a dual-camera design here, with 12.2MP on the back and 8MP on the selfie side. While new Pixel devices are on the horizon, Google’s 3a lineup remains one of the best Android values out there. It has stellar ratings across the board, which is in-line with our hands-on review recommendation.

Put your savings to good use and grab a new case. We recommend this option from Spigen, which offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. It offers “air cushion technology” for added shock absorption, as well.

Google Pixel 3a XL features:

The Pixel 3a XL 64GB Smartphone from Google sports premium mobile photography tools without the premium price point. It has a rear dual-pixel 12.2MP camera and an 8MP front selfie camera. These are complimented on the inside by Google’s AI camera software features, such as Portrait Mode, which lets you dial in a blurred background for more professional results. As well as Night Sight, which is designed to produce brighter, more detailed low-light images. When capturing video, the rear camera can record at 4K and the front camera at 1080p quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!