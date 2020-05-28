Ditch the Touch Bar on Apple’s MacBook Pro for $880 (Open-box, Orig. $1,299)

Woot offers Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB without Touch Bar for $879.99 in new open-box condition. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,299 and we’ve not seen it for a better price, outside of a single refurbished offer, all-time. Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro is perfect for light photo editing, video, and schoolwork. This is a nice way to save if you don’t need the Touch Bar or extensive I/O. Ships with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Force Touch Trackpad, and more. It’s a great option if you’re in need of a MacBook but don’t want to pay out for the latest models. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $24. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Make sure to check out our constantly updating Apple guide for additional deals on iPhones, this week’s huge movie bundle sale, and previous-generation iPad Pro models.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

With seventh-generation Intel Core processors, MacBook Pro delivers amazing performance, with Turbo Boost frequencies up to 3.5GHz. So you can move fast — even when powering through pro-level processing jobs like rendering 3D models and encoding video. At the same time, it can conserve energy when taking on lighter tasks, like browsing the web and checking email. And 10-bit HEVC hardware acceleration comes standard on MacBook Pro, which will let you take even more advantage of the boosts in 4K video compression and streaming performance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!