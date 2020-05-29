Amazon cuts up to $300 off half-terabyte Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone bundles

Today we’ve spotted several Samsung Galaxy S10 discounts offering up to $300 off. Our top pick is the 512GB Unlocked Smartphone for $699.99 shipped at Amazon. Also available at B&H. That’s $300 in savings and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re a devout Samsung user or simply wanting to give one of its smartphones a shot, this sale is worthy of your attention. Once armed with this smartphone you’ll immediately enjoy it’s full-screen design that is only interrupted by a small front-facing hole-punch camera. Flip it around to find three more cameras which will have to be used like crazy in order to take full advantage of its massive 512GB storage capacity. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers. Swing by our review to see what we had to say. Continue reading to find more Samsung Galaxy S10 discounts.

More Galaxy S10 discounts at Amazon:

For those willing to wait until it comes back into stock, the Google Pixel 3a is available for $279 at Amazon. While not as spacious as the 512GB Galaxy S10, it’s still heralded as having one of the best smartphone cameras out there despite it’s low price.

Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB Unlocked Smartphone features:

Updated Camera Features: Get the more powerful S10 with a software update that gives you all new features including Single Take AI, Pro Video and more

High-quality camera lenses: With a full set of pro lenses, including ultrawide for stunning landscapes and micro-zoom for epic details, Galaxy S10 is a studio in your pocket, featuring live video bokeh, precision audio focus and super-stabilization

Photos and video with one tap: capture multiple images and video all at once, in one tap. Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time

