Buy a $199 CRAFTSMAN 20V Max cordless miter saw + get a oscillating tool FREE

Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V Max Single Bevel Sliding Compound Cordless Miter Saw plus a 12-Piece 20V Max Variable Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit for $199 shipped. Normally, the saw alone would cost nearly $290 and the oscillating tool would run an additional $70, saving you over $150 with today’s lead deal. Note: The oscillating multi-tool will automatically be added to your cart. Both the miter saw and the oscillating tool function on the CRAFTSMAN 20V Max platform, which gives you the ability to swap batteries between a multitude of tools. In fact, the kit comes with two batteries and a charger to jumpstart your DIY setup. The miter saw offers a single bevel operation and slides to cut projects up to 8-inches deep. The oscillating multi-tool will make installing floors under door trims much easier. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Pick up the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver at Amazon to further expand your DIY capabilities. At under $47 on Amazon, it’s an easy buy with just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal.

Keep filling out your DIY toolkit by picking up the 105-piece CRAFTSMAN mechanics toolset. It’s on sale for $60 right now, which saves you nearly 50% from its regular going rate.

CRAFTSMAN 20V Sliding Miter Saw features:

V20 7-1/4-in Cordless Sliding Miter Saw has a powerful motor designed for cutting 2x dimensional lumber, hardwoods, baseboard and trim with ease. The sliding 7-1/4-in blade allows for a cross cut capacity of up to 8-in while the 9 miter detents and single bevel blade allow for angled cuts. The LED light eliminates shadows and provides an accurate easy cut line to follow. With a lightweight design and side carry handles provides the user with additional portability.

