Take your DIY decor projects next level with Cricut Maker at $299 (Reg. $369)

Amazon is now offering the Cricut Maker craft cutting machine for $299 shipped in all colorways. Also matched directly from Cricut. Regularly up to $369, today’s deal is about $70 in savings and the lowest total we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. This is great way to take your home craft/DIY game up a notch whether it’s “paper crafts, iron ons, and vinyl decals” or “sewing projects, leather crafts, and balsa models.” The free app allows users to layout design projects on a mobile device or computer as well as providing access to “hundreds of sewing projects.” It sports a cradle and an extra USB charging port for your mobile device as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

While not quite as robust and limited in scope by comparison to today’s lead deal, the Cricut Joy Machine is worth a closer look. This smaller and more compact alternative comes in at $120 less than the Maker model above and still carries solid reviews. Again, it’s not quite as robust and versatile with the kind of projects it’s capable of, but it is a great little “cutting, writing, and label making machine” nonetheless.

Sugru’s moldable glue putty, that can fix almost anything and be a great addition to certain DIY projects, is also on sale today. Grab the 8-pack for $16 or 20% off right here.

More on the Cricut Maker:

Meet Cricut Maker, the ultimate smart cutting machine. With the ability to use more advanced tools, Cricut Maker gives you the freedom to make virtually any DIY project you can imagine, from 3D art to home decor, jewelry, iron-on, vinyl, paper projects, and so much more. It has the tools to cut hundreds of materials quickly and accurately, from the most delicate paper and fabric to the tough stuff like matboard, leather, and basswood. Use the Rotary Blade to cut fabric for a sewing project — without backing material.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!