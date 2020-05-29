Sugru’s moldable glue can fix almost anything, grab an 8-pack at $16 (20% off)

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Sugru Moldable Glue for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $20, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $2 of the 2020 low. Perfect for tackling problems around the house or leveraging in DIY builds, Sugru is a clay-like putty that quickly transforms into a flexible silicone rubber. It’ll stick to everything from glass, metal, and plastic to wood, ceramics, and more, making it a versatile home improvement accessory. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Sugru can also fix frayed cables and the like, which makes its Moldable Glue Rebel Tech Kit at $11 a more affordable option to consider. As the name suggests, this excels when put towards fixing a wide range of tech accessories, but gets you less of the moldable glue than the feature deal.

Or if you’d rather just score some new gear for your setup, our smartphone accessories guide is packed with some discounts worth a closer look. There you’ll find deals on wireless chargers, USB-C cables, and more.

Sugru Moldable Glue features:

Sugru Moldable Glue Family-Safe Skin-Friendly Formula is the world’s first multi-purpose, multi-surface moldable glue. Formulated with chemistry mild enough for little hands, it bonds permanently to almost anything including ceramics, metal, glass, wood, plaster, stone, brick, rubber, most plastics and fabrics and even flexible materials. Sugru is resistant to water and high temperatures.

