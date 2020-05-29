DJI’s Ronin-SC gimbal/stablizer drops to a new low at $300 shipped

Amazon is offering the DJI Ronin-SC DSLR Gimbal/Stabilizer for $299.99 shipped. Also at B&H and Adorama. Normally $439, this beats our Black Friday mention by nearly $100 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have a DSLR or mirrorless camera and you shoot any type of video, then you know how frustrating it is to keep things stable all the time. DJI’s Ronon-SC gimbal is designed to help capture more stable footage while walking, running, driving in a car, or doing anything else that would normally result in shaky video. Plus, it even works with things like focus pullers and more to give you a true cinematic experience when filming your home videos or shorts. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by 3- to 5-days. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just want to stabilize your phone? The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is a great option. At $119, it offers a foldable design that easily goes with you everywhere. Just keep in mind that it won’t stabilize larger devices like cameras or DSLRs.

However, if you want the most compact and budget-friendly smartphone gimbal around right now, the Zhiyun SMOOTH-X takes the cake. It has a built-in selfie stick, will stabilize your smartphone, and costs just $60. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

DJI Ronin-SC features:

The DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal Stabilizer brings many improvements over its predecessor, the Ronin-S, with this smaller and lighter stabilized, three-axis single-handle gimbal, designed for small mirrorless cameras under 4.4 lb. Though the Ronin-SC is smaller, it packs an abundance of features, design enhancements, and technology inside its compact form. The gimbal features stabilization, pan, tilt, and roll control, as well as 360° continuous panning to create steady 3D/360° motion shots.

