Smartphones can capture some stunning videography and photography, though one thing that can always enhance your videos is a stable shot. Some phones, like the iPhone 11 Pro, include optical image stabilization on some of the lenses, but that doesn’t really help all that much if you’re running or in a car. That’s where the all-new Zhiyun SMOOTH-X comes in. It’s a stylish, foldable, extendable, and affordable smartphone gimbal. That’s right, it both folds, and extends…all for just $60. What more can it do? Keep reading to find out.

Zhiyun’s latest compact gimbal, the SMOOTH-X, truly does it all

Zhiyun has been practicing making ultra-compact gimbals for a while. The SMOOTH-Q offers extreme portability but isn’t quite pocketable. The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 folds up but is still slightly bulky. And neither of those gimbals help if you’re trying to take a group selfie with your phone, as they don’t work well on selfie sticks.

Well, that’s where the SMOOTH-X comes into play. Zhiyun said that this gimbal will help you “explore your xtra life” with its wide range of features. Not only does this gimbal stabilize just about any smartphone while still staying out of the way of your ultra-wide angle lenses, but it also has a built-in telescoping rod that extends up to 10-inches away from you. This is a fantastic feature, as it makes the Zhiyun SMOOTH-X even more versatile, replacing both a larger gimbal as well as a selfie stick with a single product.

Smarts built-in

The Zhiyun SMOOTH-X isn’t your average gimbal. Zhiyun says that you can make a V gesture or wave to the camera and it’ll start taking a video or photo when you use the all-new app, no timer required. Plus, you can frame the desired object of your video and the SMOOTH-X will follow it with ease. Whether you’re shooting slow-motion, time-lapse, or panorama, the SMOOTH-X has a built-in function to tackle the task.

Budget-focused

When Zhiyun set out to make the SMOOTH-X with its fantastic features, they also wanted to make it accessible by nearly everyone. That’s why they priced it at $59.99, making it one of the most affordable gimbals on the market. Not only does it do more than most gimbals, but it also undercuts their prices by 50%, especially when you put it up against something like the DJI Osmo Mobile 3.

Zhiyun’s SMOOTH-X smartphone gimbal will be available in time for summer

You’ll be able to get your hands on the Zhiyun SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal at the end of May through Zhiyun’s official website. We expect other retailers will begin to offer it shortly after that.

