Fossil Flash Sale updates your everyday accessories with 70% off watches, more

Fossil’s Flash Sale takes up to 70% off select styles of watches, handbags, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers will receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Townsman Leather Watch is our top pick from this sale. Originally priced at $119, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $59. This watch has a clean black face that’s matte and a leather band that’s classic. It’s design is timeless to wear for years to come and can easily be dressed up or down. Father’s Day is right around the corner and this style of watch would be a perfect gift option. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Also, be sure to head below to find even more deals from Fossil or shop the entire sale here.

For women, the Janice Leather Watch is another standout and it’s currently marked down to $95. For comparison, this watch was originally priced at $139. Its neutral coloring can pair with almost any outfit and the diamond face adds a statement.

