GAP Factory Pre-Summer Sale takes 40-70% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

- May. 29th 2020 1:04 pm ET

0

GAP Factory takes 40 to 70% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase with code GFMORE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Henley T-Shirt for men that’s marked down to just $12. For comparison, this t-shirt was originally priced at $25. The henley style is great for layering during cooler days or worn on its own. I also love that you can style it up or down seamlessly. Plus, if you’re not a fan of the buttons of a henley, the Crewneck Pocket T-shirt is also marked down to just $12 and comes in an array of color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP Factory.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

