GAP Factory Pre-Summer Sale takes 40-70% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

GAP Factory takes 40 to 70% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase with code GFMORE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Henley T-Shirt for men that’s marked down to just $12. For comparison, this t-shirt was originally priced at $25. The henley style is great for layering during cooler days or worn on its own. I also love that you can style it up or down seamlessly. Plus, if you’re not a fan of the buttons of a henley, the Crewneck Pocket T-shirt is also marked down to just $12 and comes in an array of color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP Factory.
Our top picks for men include:
- Henley T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $25)
- Easy Pant in Twill $30 (Orig. $50)
- Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $25)
- Print Poplin Shirt in Slim Fit $16 (Orig. $45)
- 10-inch Khaki Shorts $15 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Crop Denim Jacket $42 (Orig. $70)
- Mid Rise Skimmer Jeans $20 (Orig. $60)
- Denim Shortalls $35 (Orig. $70)
- Easy Tie-Dye T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $30)
- Ribbed Squareneck T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Converse Clearance Event that’s offering an extra 25% off select styles.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!