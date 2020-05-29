Get 2 years of unlimited access to 2 million design assets with Iconscout for $50

Good icons are an essential part of any visual design project. With Iconscout, you get access to more than 2 million high-quality assets from top designers and illustrators. Right now, you can pick up a two-year subscription for just $49.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

With many stock libraries, you have to buy credits up front to pay for individual assets. This can become very expensive if you want to experiment with different looks or work with multiple clients.

In contrast, Iconscout is like an all-you-can-eat buffet. For one flat yearly price, you can download as much as you like. The former Product Hunt Product of the Day offers a vast array of icons to suit every project and style — from cute kitchen utensils to polished social media icons.

Each icon pack is available to download in SVG, AI, EPS, and JPEG/PNG formats. Iconscout offers a royalty-free digital license, which covers software, websites, emails, digital publications, and more.

You can browse the Iconscout library online, or download the plugins for Illustrator, Photoshop, Sketch, Word, Google Drawings, and many other apps. This means you can grab icons without leaving your standard workflow.

Two years on the Unlimited Icons plan is currently just $49.99. You can also upgrade for $69.99 to add 10 stock images or illustrations a month to your subscription.

