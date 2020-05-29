Let the Philips Avance make fresh pasta for you, now at $150 (Reg. $300+)

Philips is now offering its Avance Collection Pasta Maker (HR2358/05) for $149.95 shipped when you use code DELTADENTAL25 at checkout. Originally up to $400 and still regularly going for as much from Philips, similar Avance models sell for $300 and go up from there at both Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find by about $150. Along with a 1600-lb. extrusion force and built-in mixing/kneading, this model’s auto-weighing function will tell you how much water and flour to use for the perfect pasta. With the ability to make 1-pound in 15-minutes, it also includes eight shaping discs including “penne, spaghetti, fettuccine, lasagne, dumpling, angel hair, thick spaghetti, tagliatelle and pappardelle.” This model carries a 4+ star rating much like the previous generation models on Amazon. More details below.

Now, if you don’t mind putting some elbow grease into the process (and doing all your own measurements, etc.), opt for a manual pasta maker to save significantly. If this $35 Weston 6-inch model won’t cut it, check out this made in Italy Marcato Design Atlas Pasta Machine at $67. This model can make lasagna, fettuccine and taglioni, carries solid ratings from over 8,000 Amazon customers, and will have fresh pasta on your table just the same.

But if you have summer grilling season on your mind, be sure to browse through our latest BBQ feature. You’ll find loads of tips and a series of budget-friendly accessories to make the process even more enjoyable. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional price drops on kitchenware, yard tools, and more.

More on the Philips Avance Collection Pasta Maker :

Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force and auto-weighing function, the Philips pasta maker is fully automatic and can make 1 pound of pasta within 15 minutes!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!