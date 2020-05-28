Now that it’s getting warm outside, you might be ready to take advantage of the beautiful weather by grilling. I know grilling is something I absolutely love doing when the weather permits. There are some absolutely crucial tips and gear that can make or break a great backdoor BBQ though, so we’re here to help make sure your dinner comes out delicious. So, if you’re wanting to upgrade your backyard BBQ, here are some of the best tips, tricks, and gear to make sure you have.

A little grill can go a long way

When it comes to choosing a grill, there are a number of factors to consider. Do you want charcoal? Propane? Natural gas? What about a smoker? Something big? Small? There are quite a few things to think of when making the purchase. Well, our recommendation is to start small, but on a platform that allows you to expand. There are a few ways to do this, but one of the best is by choosing the Char-Griller Side Fire Box. Yeah, that’s kinda a weird name, but it’s a really unique, and great grill. While you can get a really low-cost charcoal grill on Amazon, the Side Fire Box can do a few different things.

Not only does it function as a charcoal grill, but it can also double as a smoker for meats other meals. But, that’s not where the features end. In the future, if you buy a compatible Char-Griller grill, the Side Fire Box can mount to the side and transform your new grill into an offset smoker, really giving your backyard BBQ a big upgrade. Plus, it adds more grilling area so you can prep more food at the same time.

When it comes to outdoor cooking, this little grill can really go a long way since it cooks normally with charcoal, smokes, and even upgrades a larger grill down the road. Plus, its little size is perfect for tailgating or smaller meals.

Now that you have a grill that can be used for years to come, it’s time to pick up the proper tools. When grilling, you’ll want similar tools to what you use in the kitchen, but there are some key differences. For starters, you’ll want the tools to be made of metal because of the temperatures you’ll be dealing with. While your oven cooks at 350F normally, a grill can reach upward of 500F to 700F, which is insanely hot. Because of this, metal tools are a must to avoid having anything melt while cooking.

Something else that you’ll want because of this heat is longer handles than what kitchen tools normally have. Cuisinart’s handy Wooden Handle Tool Set has 13-pieces and is very simple to use. You’ll get a spatula, tongs, skewers, corn holders, and even a cleaning brush that all stores neatly in an included case.

These tools, or anything like them, will make grilling much easier for you given the longer reach and metal build that will withstand the heat that a grill generates. In the end, having the proper tools for the job will not only help your meal but could also save you from getting burned during the process.

Getting the right temperature is key

If you’re grilling out, then you’re likely cooking meat of some sort. While you can grill vegetables and the like, there’s nothing like a nice juicy steak or good hamburger made on your very own backyard BBQ. Well, those meats need to be cooked to a specific temperature before they’re ready to eat. While instant-read thermometers make it simple to check the temperature while you’re cooking, something like Tenergy’s Bluetooth meat thermometer lets you monitor the cooking progress from inside your home.

Really, you can’t go wrong with whatever thermometer you get. Whether it’s a low-cost dial model, a digital instant-read, Tenergy’s Bluetooth one, or even something like Meater’s Wi-Fi-enabled remote monitoring system, you’ll just want to be able to ensure that the meat is cooked to the perfect temperature before you eat.

Another benefit of going with a digital thermometer instead of an analog one is that you’ll get a notification on your smartphone when the cooking is completed, helping to ensure that nothing burns while on the grill.

