Soothe muscle with the Theragun G3PRO Massage Gun at an all-time low of $399

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Theragun G3PRO Percussive Massage Gun for $399 shipped. You’ll also find this deal direct from Best Buy. As a comparison, it regularly sells for upwards of $599 and today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Most retailers have it listed around $500. The popular Theragun percussive massagers deliver muscle treatments designed to “relieve muscle tension, accelerate warm-up & recovery, & enhance performance.” This version is said to be 50% quieter than other models with up to 40 percussions per second, making it a great way to loosen and recover your muscles before or after a long workout. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to shell out $399 to solve your post-workout struggles, consider grabbing a foam roller instead. This model from Amazon is around $15 and is available in various sizes and colors. It’s a great way to dabble in foam rolling exercises without breaking the bank in the meantime. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 13,500 reviewers.

Theragun G3PRO Percussive Therapy Device features:

The G3PRO is scientifically-calibrated to deliver deep muscle treatment, 40 times per second, to relieve muscle tension, accelerate warm up & recovery, & enhance performance

50% quieter with fully redesigned proprietary gearbox & powerful Japanese motor. 2 speeds for customized treatment, Standard (40 percussions per second) & Sensitive (29 percussions per second)

2 swappable Lithium-ion batteries for continuous use, 75-minute run time each

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!