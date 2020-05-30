HealthKit sleep monitoring awaits in Withings’ Tracking Pad: $79.50 ($20+ off)

Amazon is offering the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad for $79.40 shipped. That’s over $20 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. While there are countless apps and wearables out there to keep tabs on your sleep, Withings’ Sleep Tracking Pad is arguably simpler than most. Once plugged in and paired with your phone, it’ll automatically monitor “sleep cycles, heart rate, snoring and breathing disturbances.” Thanks to far-reaching compatibility, the Withings Health Mate app can send captured data to Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and many other ecosystems. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

I don’t know about you, but nothing can wake me up faster than fumbling with a cable before bed. If you feel the same way, I recommend putting today’s savings to work with an Anker Qi-enabled PowerWave Base Pad for $11. This way you can easily set down your iPhone or Android device before catching some Z’s.

If you’d rather go the wearable route, I highly recommend the currently-discounted Withings Steel HR at $120. It’s marked down by $60, delivering 33% in savings. My wife and I have worn Withings devices over the years and love that everything from activity to sleep tracking is entirely automatic.

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad features:

MONITOR YOUR SLEEP – Delivers sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring and breathing disturbances. Algorithms used to analyze the data have been validated with a team of sleep experts.

BREATHING DISTURBANCES – Sleep can now detect breathing disturbances. While some pauses during sleep are normal, if they occur too often they they might be a potential sign of a chronic condition such as sleep apnea. ; Wi-Fi : 2.4 GHz b/g/n , WEP/WPA/WPA2

LEARN WHAT MATTERS – Wake to a daily Sleep Score to understand what makes a good night’s sleep and how you can improve.

