The Withings’ Steel HR Smartwatch battery lasts almost a month: $120 ($60 off)

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $119.95 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Some of the most popular smartwatches only have enough battery life to get you through a day or two of usage. If that’s held you back, Withings is here to save the day with up to 25-days of usage on a single charge. Despite this, you’ll still benefit from automatic activity and sleep tracking. As its name implies, there’s also a heart-rate monitor. Everything seamlessly transfers to your smartphone, and the Withings Health Mate app syncs with popular platforms like Google Fit, Apple Health, Fitbit, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

HEART RATE MONITORING – Maximize your workouts with continuous heart rate and in-depth reporting plus daily and overnight HR.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – Up to 25 days battery life on one charge, plus 20 more days on power reserve mode (time & activity tracking only).

24/7 TRACKING – Automatically tracks walk, run, swim, and 30+ activities in workout mode. Connected GPS provides a map of your session with distance, elevation and pace.

